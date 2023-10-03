Local

Report: Patriots star Matthew Judon to undergo surgery, will be ‘out indefinitely’

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots holds his arm while walking off the field while consoled by Anfernee Jennings #33 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon will undergo surgery Wednesday after he suffered a torn bicep in New England’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“He wants to try to come back to play again this year, but there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way, he’s out indefinitely,” Adam Schefter said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Judon, who is in his second year with the Patriots, has racked up 32 sacks and 133 tackles in 38 games since coming over from the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez also injured a shoulder when he took on Tony Pollard on a tackle on the sideline.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Gonzalez will be sidelined for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

