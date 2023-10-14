Report: Patriots sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to active roster, agree to 3-year deal

One of the New England Patriots’ most intriguing prospects will get his chance to shine on Sundays, according to reports.

2023 undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham will be on the active roster for New England’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. But instead of using of one their three possible practice squad elevations on the 25-year-old QB/ WR prospect, the Patriots signed Cunningham to a three-year active roster deal, a showing of commitment past New England’s trip out west.

Rather than an elevation, Malik Cunningham is being signed to the 53-man roster with a three-year deal, source said. https://t.co/4laeepzref — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2023

Cunningham has spent most of his practice time at WR but did return to his roots under center to help the Patriots prepare for the Saints dual-threat QB Taysom Hill last week.

This past week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lofted praise on the undrafted rookie, describing how Cunningham had improved steadily since the preseason.

“Anybody who keeps improving is eventually probably going to get an opportunity to play,” Belichick said.

It remains to be seen how the Patriots plan to deploy Cunningham. While the Patriots pulled struggling QB Mac Jones early against Dallas and New Orleans, the Patriots are also traveling to Vegas with a diminished receiver room after Juju Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas were ruled out due to concussions.

Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson’s school record for touchdowns at Louisville as a QB but signed as a wide receiver with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent this spring. Cunningham was put through his paces by the Patriots this summer, taking reps under center, at wideout and on special teams.

Cunningham struggled as a receiver in live game action, only hauling in one reception for a loss on nine targets but shined at QB in the Patriots’ preseason opener against Houston, scrambling for 34 yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts alongside 3-of-4 passing.

The Patriots waived Cunningham after the final week of the preseason but signed the potential dual-threat weapon to their practice squad.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Raiders is set for 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

