Report: Patriots leading receiver Kendrick Bourne to miss rest of season with torn ACL

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots leading receiver Kendrick Bourne will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a torn ACL.

Bourne suffered the season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in South Florida, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Frustrating end to a promising season for the veteran receiver,” Garafolo said in a tweet.

The hope going into the MRI was just an MCL tear. Instead, worst-case scenario for one of the #Patriots most productive players. https://t.co/Aus4QTQ8lS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Bourne had racked up 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games prior to the injury.

An MRI on Monday revealed the ligament tear, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The hope going into the MRI was just an MCL tear. Instead, the worst-case scenario for one of the Patriots’ most productive players,” Rapoport said in a tweet.

Prior to leaving Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter, the 28-year-old hauled in the game’s opening score from quarterback Mac Jones.

Fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker also left the game with a head injury following a controversial no-call on a hit to his helmet.

Veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster and promising rookie Demario Douglas will likely take on expanded roles if Parker is forced to miss time.

The Patriots also have receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor, Matthew Slater, and Tyquan Thornton listed on their depth chart.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

