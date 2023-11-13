Report: Patriots cut second-year cornerback Jack Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Less than 24 hours after suffering a disappointing loss in Germany to the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots on Monday reportedly cut second-year cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones’ agent Jamal Tooson confirmed the roster move to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Patriots are waiving CB Jack Jones, his agent @jtoosonlaw confirmed this afternoon. The 2022 pick, who played 10 snaps Sunday, will head elsewhere for the next portion of his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/EY72haLCkv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

“The 2022 pick, who played 10 snaps Sunday, will head elsewhere for the next portion of his NFL career,” Garafolo wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jones was arrested earlier this year on gun charges following an incident at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Those charges were later dropped ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is seated at his arraignment on gun charges at East Boston Municipal Court, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Boston, Mass. Jones was charged with carrying two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Jones had been arrested before, back in 2018, when he was accused of burglarizing a Panda Express in California. His charges were reduced and he served 45 days of house arrest.

Jones, who showed promise in his rookie year, tallied a pair of interceptions and 30 tackles in 13 games. He racked up just 12 tackles in five games this season for the Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group