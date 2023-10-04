Report: Patriots arrange reunion with CB JC Jackson, rookie standout Gonzalez likely out for season

FOXBORO, Mass — Amid a rash of injuries in the secondary, the New England Patriots are arranging a reunion with a former defensive standout, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles Chargers will ship CB JC Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in return for a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading for #Chargers CB JC Jackson. A reunion! The compensation is a swap of late-round picks. Back where he started. pic.twitter.com/7h0A7iJcJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Jackson spent the first four years of his career with New England, tallying 158 combined tackles and 25 interceptions in 39 games. Jackson earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2021 after collecting 8 interceptions and defending 23 passes. His career year netted him a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in free agency.

Jackson’s return will help to provide reinforcements for a Patriots secondary that has been decimated by injuries to start the year. The Patriots have only received two combined games played from their top three corners of last season, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and Jonathan Jones and only got thinner this week after September Defensive Rookie of the Month Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder during the Patriots 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys on Sunday.

Gonzalez is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season, closing the book on a promising rookie campaign, according to Rapoport.

The trade for JC Jackson was necessary because… #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/97usulsG6N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Jackson and the Chargers were far from a Hollywood power couple. The 27-year-old corner struggled with injuries, only starting seven games with LA and even when able to see the field, displayed little of the ball-hawking ability that made “Mr. INT” one of New England’s defensive leaders in the post-Brady era.

The deal comes after Jackson did not play a single snap during Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

