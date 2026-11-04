Report finds thousands of beauty products contain undisclosed fragrance ingredients

Mass. — A new analysis of more than 156,000 beauty and personal care products is raising questions about the chemicals consumers may be exposed to through products they use every day.

ChemFORWARD, an organization focused on safer chemical ingredients, released its latest Beauty & Personal Care Ingredient Intelligence Report after analyzing nearly three times as many products as it did last year.

Among the findings, researchers said more than 40,000 products contained undisclosed fragrance ingredients.

The analysis also found that up to 15.4% of products may contain a chemical that could disrupt the endocrine system, which regulates hormones and other functions in the body.

ChemFORWARD also found that new scientific research changed the hazard classifications of two widely used ingredients, including one found in nearly one in four products.

Heather McKenney, ChemFORWARD’s director of science and safer chemistry, said the findings highlight the importance of understanding what goes into commonly used beauty and personal care products, including skin care, makeup and hair products.

ChemFORWARD works with brands and companies to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and find safer alternatives.

The organization encourages consumers to pay attention to ingredient labels and learn more about the chemicals used in the products they purchase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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