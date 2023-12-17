Report: Belichick’s future in New England has yet to be decided, final games could influence Kraft

FOXBORO, Mass — Although the New England Patriots are trapped in a dismal 3-10 season and will miss the playoffs for the third time in four years, fans may still see a familiar hood stalking the sidelines in 2024.

A week after NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E Curran said that the team concluded it would part ways with Belichick after the season following New England’s10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that team owner Robert Kraft has yet to make up his mind.

Not only is Belichick’s future up in the air, but a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday could be the first steps to securing his 25th season in New England, according to Rapoport.

The future of #Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not yet been decided. A look at where it all stands in my story:https://t.co/GI7fgEtgoVhttps://t.co/GI7fgEtgoV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2023

“Sources say not only has owner Robert Kraft not come to a firm conclusion on what will happen next with his head-coaching situation, but the way New England finishes could go a long way in determining what’s next. If they beat the Chiefs on Sunday and run off a string of wins, that could lead to the kind of hope and good feeling that can change minds and make an owner who believed his team should be a playoff team feel like it’s headed in the right direction,” Rapoport writes for NFL.com.

However, if New England continues its slide to the bottom of the standings, Kraft may still decide a change of vision atop the organization is necessary, Rapoport explains.

“If New England suffers a performance like the Chargers did against the Raiders before head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Friday, that could solidify minds as well, but in the other direction,” Rapoport details. “Either way, expect a period of evaluation when the regular season ends, with no immediate conclusion on Belichick coming.”

Curran said during Monday’s Arbella Early Edition show on NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots’ embarrassing 10-6 loss to the Colts on the international stage led Kraft to believe change was necessary.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made,” Tom E Curran said. “They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons...You don’t fire Bill Belichick during the season. It’s just not going to happen.”

During his weekly Wednesday media availability, a reporter asked Belichick, “Speaking obviously for yourself in your understanding, do you know anything about Robert not asking you back next year?”

“I’m getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing,” Belichick said.

According to reports, Belichick signed a lucrative contract extension prior to this season that put him on New England’s books for at least the 2024 season.

During the league’s annual meetings this past spring, Kraft made it clear he hoped to return to the playoffs quickly, a goal they’ve only met once since Tom Brady’s departure in 2019.

“We’re about winning and doing whatever we can to win,” Kraft said in March. “That’s what our focus is now. It’s very important to me that we make the playoffs. That’s what I hope happens next year.”

New England was eliminated from the playoffs on December 10, the earliest the team has ever been since Belichick took the reigns in 2000.

If a climb from the bottom of the barrel is the only way to save Belichick’s job, it begins against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm on Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group