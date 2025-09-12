Rep. Moulton says he, family and staff have received death threats after call for political unity

Congressman Seth Moulton says he, his family, and his staff have been receiving violent and graphic threats.

The Democratic congressman says the threats started after he claimed President Trump should join Speaker Johnson and other republicans in condemning political violence.

Moulton shared a video on X highlighting many of the threats he’s received.

My office has received an extraordinary number of violent and graphic threats yesterday and today from right-wing individuals online and over the phone—directed toward me, my family, and my staff—after I pointed out the simple fact that President Trump should join Speaker Johnson… pic.twitter.com/2Bitpe7fol — Rep. Seth Moulton (@RepMoulton) September 12, 2025

“The solution to political disagreement in America is never violence. It should be easy for everybody to say that.” Moulton wrote on social media. “Republicans need to condemn violence committed by the right, just as I and many other Democrats condemn violence by the left.”

Turning Point USA founder and political activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Sept. 10 during an appearance at a Utah college campus.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah has been arrested on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

