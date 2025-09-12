Local

Rep. Moulton says he, family and staff have received death threats after call for political unity

Lawmakers Work To Finish Business Before Thanksgiving Break WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks with a reporter outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said earlier today that he expects the House to vote on U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda before lawmakers break for recess for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By Boston 25 News Staff

Congressman Seth Moulton says he, his family, and his staff have been receiving violent and graphic threats.

The Democratic congressman says the threats started after he claimed President Trump should join Speaker Johnson and other republicans in condemning political violence.

Moulton shared a video on X highlighting many of the threats he’s received.

“The solution to political disagreement in America is never violence. It should be easy for everybody to say that.” Moulton wrote on social media. “Republicans need to condemn violence committed by the right, just as I and many other Democrats condemn violence by the left.”

Turning Point USA founder and political activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Sept. 10 during an appearance at a Utah college campus.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah has been arrested on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

