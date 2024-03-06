Renewed push to restrict ship speeds after rare whale calf found dead on Georgia beach

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is pushing for more federal legislation to restrict vessel speeds after a rare whale calf washed up dead on a Georgia beach with injuries caused by a boat strike.

The North Atlantic right whale calf was found on March 3 on the Cumberland Island National Seashore with severe propeller wounds to its head, mouth, and lip, according to wildlife officials. The initial injuries were documented on January 3 and were believed to be caused by a ship between 35 and 57 feet in length.

“Without question, it is time for the federal government to take immediate and urgent action to implement stronger measures to protect this species from vessel strikes,” said Dr. Jessica Redfern, Associate Vice President of Ocean Conservation Science in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium. “With less than 360 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, we do not have time to wait.”

Vessel strikes and entanglement are the two leading causes of serious injury and mortality to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, according to a spokesperson from the New England Aquarium.

NOAA has proposed an amendment to the existing vessel speed rules, that would extend restrictions when there are whales in the area and implement a mandatory, instead of voluntary, speed restrictions in dynamic speed zones.

“Scientific research shows NOAA’s revisions to the vessel speed rule will help protect right whales from vessel strikes. Finalizing this rule is urgently needed to help prevent the extinction of this species,” said Dr. Redfern.

