Remembering Paul Tracey: Public invited to line route to fallen Waltham officer’s funeral

WALTHAM, Mass. — A funeral will be held Friday morning for Paul Tracey, a longtime Waltham police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while working a detail at a National Grid worksite last week.

Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when authorities say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into the worksite on Totten Pond Road last week.

Officer Tracey’s police cruiser is parked outside the church where his funeral will be held this morning.

The procession begins at 9:30 a.m., traveling on Moody Street, Main Street, and eventually onto Trapelo for the funeral at 10 a.m.

Yesterday, hundreds attended Tracey’s wake at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church.

Tracey and his wife were both baptized, and then married, and their children were also baptized at the church.

The City of Waltham is urging the public to line the streets from the funeral home to the church ahead of Tracey’s funeral.

Schools in Waltham are closed Friday and in addition to people living in the area, hundreds of law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend.

Funeral services for Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker who also died in the crash, will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Saint Paul AME Church in Cambridge. Jackson’s family has invited the public to attend. A funeral service will follow.

Simon, with several visible lacerations, appeared in front of a judge last week in Waltham District Court, where he was arraigned on charges including two counts of manslaughter, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, among a slew of other offenses.

