Regular Green Line service resumes following derailment that prompted NTSB investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Regular service has resumed on the MBTA’s Green Line following a derailment in Cambridge earlier this week that prompted a National Transportation Safety Board investigation, officials announced Thursday.

In a post on X, the T said train service was restored between North Station and Medford/Tufts and Union Square station and that shuttle buses have been phased out.

Fifty people were on board and six passengers suffered minor injuries when a trolley car lifted off the track near Lechmere Station on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng apologized to riders after the derailment, saying in a statement that the derailment was “unacceptable.”

“We apologize for this unfortunate incident, to the riders who were aboard this Green Line trolley yesterday, and to riders who continue to be disrupted by the shutdown,” Eng said in a statement.

The NTSB investigation is looking into whether human or machine error is to blame for the derailment. The federal agency is also assessing the operating environment.

There were three derailments on the Green Line in 2019, including one near Kenmore, where 10 people were left hospitalized.

Then in June of 2022, two Green Line trolleys collided and derailed near Government Center, hurting some passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

