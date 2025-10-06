Red Sox’s Craig Breslow optimistic about offseason after playoff return

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Breslow isn’t sure how he and the rest of the Red Sox’s front office will approach the offseason coming off their first appearance in the postseason since 2021.

But Boston’s chief baseball officer feels a lot better about the roster pieces he will be moving around this offseason as they look to continue this year’s momentum.

“We’ve talked a lot about how this window of contention is upon us,” Breslow said Monday during the front office’s season-ending news conference.

He said that ensuring the Red Sox stay in a position to compete will feature a holistic approach. He’s focused on fortifying their pitching staff and continuing to develop the young position players that made big impacts this season.

Those younger contributors will become even more relevant as Boston attempts to hold onto right-handed starter Lucas Giolito this offseason. Giolito was 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts this season. He was left off the postseason roster after experiencing some late-season discomfort in his elbow.

The 31-year-old and the team have a mutual option to workout this offseason.

He joins veteran third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Trevor Story, who both have player options to ponder.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal in February that included the chance to become a free agent following both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal in March 2022 that included a player option following this season. But if he does, the Red Sox would have the right to exercise the club option then and make the deal worth $160 million over seven seasons.

Breslow declined to say whether discussions are already ongoing with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras.

“Obviously, Alex has the right as structured in his contract to opt out, and he’s going to do what’s best for his family,” Breslow said. “At the same time, I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field, in the clubhouse, to the coaching staff, to the front office. Every conversation we’ve had I think I’ve learned something about how his impact and influence have rubbed off on his teammates.”

What was also prevalent during this resurgence was the contributions of Boston’s young up and comers. The list included rookie outfielder Roman Anthony and infielder Marcelo Mayer, who both had their seasons cut short by injuries.

But Cora said there is just as much optimism about what’s ahead for young pitchers like Connelly Early, who got a taste of meaningful postseason baseball.

“I think we took the steps in the right direction,” Cora said. “Last offseason, during the season, not only as far as what the front office did, but what we did on the field. It was a much better team than the last few years. But that thing that excites me going into the offseason is the pitching. ... What we have in player development is real.”

Surgery for Narváez

Breslow said that catcher Carlos Narváez will undergo a “clean up” procedure to repair the meniscus in his knee sometime this week.

But he said the expectation is for him to be ready to go in time for spring training.

