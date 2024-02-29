Red Sox top prospect suspended for entire season over disturbing allegations, report says

BOSTON — A top-10 prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization has reportedly been suspended for the entire season over disturbing allegations.

Brainer Bonaci was suspended for a “violation of the minor league domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy,” according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Speier reported that Bonaci had previously been placed on the restricted list in October, forcing him to drop out of fall ball in Arizona.

Bonaci split time between Greenville and Portland in 2023, batting .297 with 11 home runs and seven steals in 79 games in 2023.

“The nature of Bonaci’s violation is unknown, with sources declining to comment in deference to the confidentiality provisions of the policy,” Speier wrote in the report.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Red Sox for comment on the suspension.

