Red Sox take Wild Card Game 1 vs Yankees behind Crochet’s stellar postseason debut

The Red Sox took Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the New York Yankees behind 2/3 innings of 11-strikeout, no-walk ball from Garrett Crochet.

Boston jumped out ahead in the 7th inning when Masataka Yoshida singled in two runs, putting them up 2–1.

New York had struck first earlier in the game with a solo homer by Anthony Volpe in the 2nd.

In the top of the 9th, Alex Bregman doubled in a run to extend the lead to 3–1. After a heart attack 9th inning in which closer Aroldis Chapman started the inning with the bases loaded, Red Sox closed it out and took Game 1 of the series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group