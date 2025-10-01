Local

Red Sox take Wild Card Game 1 vs Yankees behind Crochet’s stellar postseason debut

By Boston 25 News Staff
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Red Sox took Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the New York Yankees behind 2/3 innings of 11-strikeout, no-walk ball from Garrett Crochet.

Boston jumped out ahead in the 7th inning when Masataka Yoshida singled in two runs, putting them up 2–1.

New York had struck first earlier in the game with a solo homer by Anthony Volpe in the 2nd.

In the top of the 9th, Alex Bregman doubled in a run to extend the lead to 3–1. After a heart attack 9th inning in which closer Aroldis Chapman started the inning with the bases loaded, Red Sox closed it out and took Game 1 of the series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

