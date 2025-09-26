Red Sox playoff picture: Here’s how Boston can clinch postseason berth at Fenway on Friday

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox hope that home cooking is what they need as the ballclub aims to lock up a spot in the MLB playoffs on Friday night.

Boston welcomes the Detroit Tigers to Fenway Park this weekend for the final three games of the regular season.

Their magic number? One. This means that a win on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday would get them into the postseason for the first time since 2021. One Houston Astros loss to the Los Angeles Angels this weekend would also do the trick for the Sox.

The Sox entered Thursday with four days of chances to secure an American League Wild Card spot, but now they’re down to three following a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

If they can punch a playoff ticket, Boston would take to the road for their first three-game playoff series because the Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are guaranteed to finish ahead of them in the standings.

Left-hander Kyle Harrison will be on the hill for the Sox on Friday. He’ll be opposed by Detroit’s Casey Mize.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The game can be seen on Apple TV+ and heard on WEEI 93.7.

