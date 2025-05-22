Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks calls out ‘vile’ social media messages directed to him, his family

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks took to social media Thursday to express his displeasure about death threats he says he received following Boston’s most recent loss the the New York Mets.

In a post on Instagram, Hendriks said comments were directed at both him and his family.

“Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help,” Hendriks wrote in the post. ”Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile.”

