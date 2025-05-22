Local

Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks calls out ‘vile’ social media messages directed to him, his family

By The Associated Press
Israeli Hostage Boston Mets Red Sox Baseball Omer Shem Tov, front right, a former Israeli hostage who survived over 500 days in Hamas captivity, gets a pat on the chest by Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, front left, after delivering a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks took to social media Thursday to express his displeasure about death threats he says he received following Boston’s most recent loss the the New York Mets.

In a post on Instagram, Hendriks said comments were directed at both him and his family.

“Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help,” Hendriks wrote in the post. ”Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile.”

