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Red Sox make final decisions on 2026 Opening Day roster. See who made the team

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Cy Young Award Baseball FILE - Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) works against the Toronto Blue Jays during second inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 24, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Chris Young/AP)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

CINCINNATI — The Boston Red Sox have finalized their roster ahead of Thursday’s 2026 season-opening game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The club on Wednesday announced the 26 players who will be in uniform when they officially kick off the new year at Great American Ball Park.

Boston’s Opening Day roster is as follows:

Pitchers

  • Brayan Bello
  • Aroldis Chapman
  • Danny Coulombe
  • Garrett Crochet
  • Connelly Early
  • Sonny Gray
  • Jovani Morán
  • Johan Oviedo
  • Justin Slaten
  • Ranger Suarez
  • Ryan Watson
  • Greg Weissert
  • Garrett Whitlock

Catchers

  • Carlos Narváez
  • Connor Wong

Infielders

  • Willson Contreras
  • Caleb Durbin
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • Marcelo Mayer
  • Andruw Monasterio
  • Trevor Story

Outfielders

  • Wilyer Abreu
  • Roman Anthony
  • Jarren Duran
  • Ceddanne Rafaela
  • Masataka Yoshida

The Red Sox are scheduled to play three games against the Reds before visiting Houston for a trio of contests with the Astros.

Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park takes place on Friday, April 3, against the San Diego Padres.

The team is looking to approve upon its 89-73 record in 2025, a season which resulted in an American League Wild Card playoff defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees.

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