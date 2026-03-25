Red Sox make final decisions on 2026 Opening Day roster. See who made the team

CINCINNATI — The Boston Red Sox have finalized their roster ahead of Thursday’s 2026 season-opening game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The club on Wednesday announced the 26 players who will be in uniform when they officially kick off the new year at Great American Ball Park.

Boston’s Opening Day roster is as follows:

Pitchers

Brayan Bello

Aroldis Chapman

Danny Coulombe

Garrett Crochet

Connelly Early

Sonny Gray

Jovani Morán

Johan Oviedo

Justin Slaten

Ranger Suarez

Ryan Watson

Greg Weissert

Garrett Whitlock

Catchers

Carlos Narváez

Connor Wong

Infielders

Willson Contreras

Caleb Durbin

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Marcelo Mayer

Andruw Monasterio

Trevor Story

Outfielders

Wilyer Abreu

Roman Anthony

Jarren Duran

Ceddanne Rafaela

Masataka Yoshida

The Red Sox are scheduled to play three games against the Reds before visiting Houston for a trio of contests with the Astros.

Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park takes place on Friday, April 3, against the San Diego Padres.

The team is looking to approve upon its 89-73 record in 2025, a season which resulted in an American League Wild Card playoff defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees.

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