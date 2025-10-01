Red Sox look to eliminate rival Yankees after Crochet’s 117-pitch, 11 K gem in Game 1

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are looking to surge ahead to the American League Division Series, but first, they have to win one more against the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round.

Strong pitching was the story for the Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx. They only needed two arms to claim a crucial victory in Game 1.

The team’s mantra for the postseason is “Locked In,” and they certainly looked that way. Even though the games aren’t being played in Boston, the team put up “Locked In” banners around Fenway Park. That message was relayed to Yankee Stadium, especially when the team needed it most at the bottom of the ninth inning.

It was the Yankees that got out to the early lead. Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet gave up a solo home run in the second inning. After that, it was lights out for Crochet. He struck out 11 batters, allowing only four hits over 7 2/3 innings, while also retiring 17 straight over 117 pitches.

Crochet made a promise to Red Sox manager Alex Cora that he would only have to make one call to the bullpen.

The Sox also scored two runs in the seventh, and Alex Bregman added an insurance run in the ninth. Red Sox fans got a bit of a scare when the Yankees had the bases loaded, but veteran closer Aroldis Chapman got them out of that jam without any damage.

The Sox won Game 1, 3-1, and after his dominant victory, Crochet talked about his team’s performance in the Bronx.

“It was an electric atmosphere all night long,” Crochet said. “I feel like we rose to the occasion and even in the ninth inning there, I felt like it was never really a doubt with Chapman on the mound.”

And with that ending, the Yankees became the first postseason club to have the bases loaded with none out in the bottom of the ninth and failed to score and lose the game, according to OptaStats.

Some optimism for Sox fans: In the best-of-three Wild Card series, game one winners have gone on to take the series 90% of the time.

It will be Brayan Bello on the mound for the Sox on Wednesday night. The Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon.

Bello finished the regular season with an 11-9 record and a 3.35 ERA in 29 games. Rodon posted an 18-9 record and a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts.

First pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. The game will air on ESPN, and can be heard locally on WEEI 93.7.

