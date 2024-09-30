Red Sox Hall of Fame broadcaster’s unforgettable tenure honored at Fenway

Boston — A ceremonial sendoff for the voice of the Boston Red Sox marked the end of an unforgettable era at Fenway Park.

Joe Castiglione is retiring after 42 seasons in the Red Sox radio booth.

A pregame tribute was held ahead of the 74-year-old’s final game in the booth on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by a cast of Red Sox greats, including Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Dwight Evans, and Jim Rice.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu started the ceremony with a proclamation that designated Sunday as “Joe Castiglione Day”.

Castiglione’s unprecedented run in the booth over the last four decades concluded with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think it’s sad. He’s been the voice of baseball since I was a child,” said one fan.

The Red Sox played a video tribute for Castiglione in the eighth inning, and every member of the team was at the top of the dugout stairs to watch.

Castiglione thanked his family for their support and sacrifice, the Red Sox broadcast teams that he worked with over the decades and Red Sox fans.

He said he will remain with the Red Sox in retirement, working as an ambassador for the team and will only occasionally participate in a game call from the broadcast booth.

