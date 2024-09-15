Red Sox Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione announces retirement

BOSTON — Red Sox Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione has announced he is retiring after more than four decades in the broadcast booth.

Castiglione, the voice of the Boston Red Sox radio broadcast is ending his 42-season tenure (1983-2024) as the longest of any play-by-play announcer in franchise history.

“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” said Castiglione.

Castiglione began calling baseball games in 1979 and started as the Red Sox’s lead radio voice in 1983.

“While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career, have been blessed to call four World Championships, and received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Hall of Fame in July while working for the greatest franchise in sports, it’s time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids, Castiglione said.

He was honored with the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award, which the Hall of Fame presents for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Castiglione called four World Series championships during his illustrious career in Boston and his famous “Swing and a ground ball, stabbed by Foulke. He underhands to first and the Red Sox are the World Champions. For the first time in 86 years, the Red Sox have won baseball’s world championship. Can you believe it”? call will forever be cemented in the anals of baseball history.

“Joe is one of the greatest in baseball broadcasting,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “His recognition by the Hall of Fame in July punctuated a career of vivid storytelling that has brought the game to life for generations of listeners. His brilliance in the booth is matched only by his exceptional character,” Henry added.

The Frick Award winner was presented with a plaque last summer that will hang outside the new “Joe Castiglione Booth” where the Hall of Famer spent countless summer hours.

The Red Sox have 13 games remaining in the regular season and trail the Minnesota Twins by 3.5 games for the final A.L. Wild Card spot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group