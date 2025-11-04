Red Sox Garrett Crochet among AL Cy Young Award finalists

BOSTON — Boston’s ace is in contention to be named the best arm in the American League.

Red Sox lefthander Garrett Crochet, alongside Houston Astros righty Hunter Brown and Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal, were named finalists for the American League Cy Young Award, MLB announced Monday.

Crochet went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA in his first season in Boston while leading the AL in innings pitched (205.1) and all of MLB in strikeouts (255).

His 6.3 wins above replacement is second only to Skubal’s 6.6.

This is the first year Crochet has been named a finalist for the Cy Young Award.

The Cy Young winner will be announced next Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group