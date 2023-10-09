The Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox fired pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles on Monday as the team tries to rebuild after a third last-place finish in four seasons.

A former pitcher who spent nine years in the majors with the Blue Jays, Brewers and Rangers, Bush had worked for the Red Sox since 2016, the last four as pitching coach. The Red Sox staff had a 4.52 ERA this season, 21st in the majors.

Febles played second base for Kansas City for parts of six seasons. He joined the Red Sox organization in 2007, taking over as third base coach in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.

But as an infield instructor, he wasn’t able to keep the team from committing 102 errors — second-most in all of baseball.

The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom with about three weeks left in the season that ended with a 78-84 record — fifth in the AL East. They have said manager Alex Cora will be back.

