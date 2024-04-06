Red Sox fans give Fenway Park a tour ahead of the 2024 home opener

BOSTON — It was exactly baseball weather, but Red Sox fans crowded Fenway Park on Saturday as the team hosted an open house ahead of Tuesday’s home opener.

Fans got a chance to walk the warning track, sit in the dugouts, tour the clubhouses, take a peek inside the bullpens, and look inside the Green Monster scoreboard.

Some Red Sox alumni were also on hand for autographs.

The Red Sox had some memorabilia on display as part of a tribute to late Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield, who died this past October. A Tim Wakefield pin will be presented to all fans on opening day.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Fenway Park Open House The event provided fans with the opportunity to walk the warning track, sit in the dugouts, tour the clubhouses, peer into the bullpens, and look inside the Green Monster scoreboard. Families also received autographs from Red Sox alumni and were able to view memorabilia of late Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield.

Before the Open House, the club also hosted hundreds of Little Leaguers from across Massachusetts for Little League Opening Day.

The Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. Tickets are available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group