Red Sox equipment truck signals start of baseball season

WORCESTER, MASS. — It’s the dead of winter, but at Fenway Park, spring is already rounding third and headed for home.

The first sign of spring on Van Ness—not a bouncing red robin, but a gaggle of excited Red Sox fans.

They’re flocking to Fenway not to send off the team to Spring Training, but to send off the equipment truck.

“It’s the favorite holiday of the year,” said Brenda Malone.

The 53-foot-long Red Sox Express truck is packed with more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting gloves, helmets—and all of Red Sox Nation’s hopes and dreams.

Its destination: JetBlue Park in Florida, the Red Sox’s winter home.

It’s a date die-hard Sox fans keep circled on their calendars.

“Bundled Gram up to get her out, down from NH just to see it,” said Kaitlin Doig.

First stop is Central Massachusetts.

At Polar Park, home of the WooSox, another crowd of baseball fans gathered to cheer on the truck—and the truck driver.

The entire city buried beneath icy snow mounds.But dreams of baseball are keeping everyone here warm.

“There’s nothing better than a sign of spring right now to have this coming along,” said Bill Payton.

“I think we defy the weather in New England. I just love that it conjures images of bats and balls and sunshine and palm trees,” said Dr. Charles Steinberg.

The equipment truck will reach Fort Myers in two and a half days.

Meanwhile, the home opener here in Worcester is only six weeks away—March 27th.

And no less than Roger Clemens will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group