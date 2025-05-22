Red Sox acquire First baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda from Angels, move Masataka Yoshida to 60-Day I.L.

BOSTON — The Red Sox have acquired First baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

Noda, 29, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round in the 2017 MLB draft. He has played in 164 Major League games with the Athletics (2023-24), making 130 starts at first base and 1 start at right field. Throughout his career in the majors, he has batted .212 (106-501) with a .344 on-base percentage. He has 26 doubles, 1 triple, 17 homers, and 58 runs batted in. So far this season, he has played in 38 games for the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, batting .148 (17-115) with a .364 on-base percentage. He has started in 29 of those games, 13 in right field, eight at first base, four in left field, and four in center field.

The Sox also announced that to make room on the 40-man roster, they have moved outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida to the 60-day injured list.

Yoshida, 31, signed with the Sox as a free agent from Japan back in December 2022. Throughout his 248 games with the Sox, he has a .285 batting average (261-915), hitting 54 doubles, 25 homers, and 128 runs batted in.

Yoshida was placed on the 10-day I.L. back on March 27 for right-shoulder labral repair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

