‘Reckless’: Boston police announce arrest in shooting that injured 5, including 2 kids

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Boston last month that left five people injured, including an 11-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, officials announced Tuesday.

Gianni Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges including five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators are still searching for Micah Ennis, 24, of South Boston, who is wanted on warrants charging him with five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Ennis is described as Black, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 280 pounds, with a heavy build.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 50 Ames Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 found five people suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, police said.

Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals.

Johan Howard, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Charles Taylor Elementary in Mattapan, has since been released from Boston Children’s Hospital after being shot in the leg. Juliana Howard, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Community Academy of Science and Health in Dorchester, is on a ventilator in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.

The mother of the children, Joanna Algarin, spoke with Boston 25 following the shooting, saying, “No mother should be going through what I’m going through. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “We commend the cooperation from the residents of our City who are fed up with these reckless acts, and the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit who have been working this case round the clock. We realize this can’t erase the pain and suffering of the children and adults who were injured in this outrageous shooting. The Boston Police Department will continue to work to hold all of those responsible accountable for violence in our neighborhoods.”

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

