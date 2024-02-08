‘Reckless act of violence’: Man found guilty of 1st degree murder in 2019 Revere road rage shooting

BOSTON — A Suffolk County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for a man who committed an “extraordinarily reckless act of violence” in a rush hour road-rage shooting nearly 5 years ago, according to authorities.

37-year-old Carlos Lemon was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license (his second offense), and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

On August 2, 2019, Lemon was driving southbound on North Shore Road in Revere next to a Toyota Prius, driven by 34-year-old Nelio Barbosa of Malden. Around 5:16 p.m., Lemon fired two shots into Barbosa’s car, striking and killing him, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

Surveillance video and witness testimony were used to place Lemon as the sole occupant of the car driving at the time of the shooting.

Lemon will be sentenced on February 21.

“This was an extraordinarily reckless act of violence during rush hour in a busy section of Revere that not only took the life of Mr. Barbosa, but placed everyone on the road that day and everyone in nearby dwellings in extreme danger,” DA Kevin Hayden said. “I thank the witnesses who came forward, the investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case, and especially the jury for returning a just verdict.”

