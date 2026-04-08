‘Really special thing to have’: Local non-profit credits social media in helping families in need

ANDOVER, Mass. — A local non-profit helping displaced families, reaching new heights thanks to social media.

The team at Project Home Again does all that they call “the picking” when it comes to the orders.

“This is all of our unicorn bedding, characters...just today, I was choosing for a four-year-old girl who loves Minnie Mouse!” Alyssa Kevlahan from Project Home Again said.

Executive Director Adam Rodgers, explaining to Boston 25, that fulfilling orders is one thing, but warming people’s hearts is a big bonus.

“We’re a non-profit that provides home goods and everything a family needs to live with dignity and respect in their home, and it’s free of charge to people who need us,” he explained.

Thanks to social media, the non-profit is reaching new heights with more than 500-thousand followers on TikTok.

“I think the message that we have here, which is people caring about other people and recycling and being able to give people homes again, it really resonates with people around the world,” Rodgers said.

The thousands of views are bringing in daily donations of brand-new items.

“...and for someone who has gone long enough without having anything new... and some of our clients have never had anything new, its a really special thing to have,” Kevlahan explained.

A lot of these families in need are displaced and completely starting over.

“I mean, everybody finds themselves in difficult situations in their life. It could be because of a fire, or a domestic violence situation, or it could be because they are moving to a new community and they don’t have the support network or something happens. So, it’s great to be in a place where we can help people and we ask them what they need and we try to provide them with what they need.” Rodgers said.

“Many of our clients have left with nothing they have the clothes on their back, they may be lucky to have an extra pair of clothes, maybe a couple of cups, maybe a pillow,” Kevlahan added.

The checklists filled out by each family cover everything from bedroom and kitchen essentials to home decor and special add-ons for the kids.

The goal is that these personalized touches can make everyone feel at home again.

“There is something really powerful in being able to give someone the exact items and need and feel like they’ve been seen,” Kevlahan said.

Rodgers also said, “To know that someone picked these things out for you or your child, it lets them know people in the community care about them.”

If you are interested in donating to Project Home Again, Rodgers said the items they need are toasters, coffee machines, towels, blankets, and sheets.

“It feels great to see these kids smile, but we also know that it’s proven that if a child has what they need, that they do better in school and have a more stable and successful future. So, to know the long-term impacts, we know we are helping in a meaningful way,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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