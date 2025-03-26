EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Members of the East Beidgewater Fire and Police Department joined forces to rescue an injured tree worker who was stuck nearly 50 feet above ground.

Around 11 A.M. on Wednesday, the East Bridgewater Fire Department received reports that a tree worker had been injured in the backyard of a Northridge Drive home.

Upon arrival, crews observed that the injured worker, who was secured in a safety harness, was operating a chainsaw when a piece of the falling tree had kicked back and broken his arm.

The worker suffered some blood loss, but did not lose consciousness.

East Bridgewater Interim Fire Chief Kevin Nord estimated the worker was stuck nearly 47 feet above ground. It was determined that a specialized rescue squad would have to be dispatched.

‘A real team effort’: First responders join together to save stuck tree worker 47 feet above ground (EAST BRIDGEWATER POLICE)

As a result, the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team (PCTRT), which includes firefighters from numerous departments including two East Bridgewater firefighters, was dispatched to assist in the rescue.

The PCRT utilized a 35-foot ladder and placed it vertically on the tree, to which they climbed to the highest point of the ladder and used ropes, pulleys, and harnesses to reach the tree worker and safely lower him to the ground.

‘A real team effort’: First responders join together to save stuck tree worker 47 feet above ground (EAST BRIDGEWATER POLICE)

“This was a real team effort,” said Interim Chief Nord. “Thank you to everyone involved in this coordinated rescue effort.”

Mutual aid from Whitman, Rockland, and Bridgewater responded and assisted at the scene.

“This was great work by all involved — police, fire, and EMS — at the scene,” said East Beidgewater Police Chief Jenkins. “We thank everyone involved for their prompt response in helping to rescue this man who was so high up in a dangerous situation.”

The worker was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby landing zone, where he was transported by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center

‘A real team effort’: First responders join together to save stuck tree worker 47 feet above ground (EAST BRIDGEWATER POLICE)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials are currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group