READING, Mass. — Police Chief David Clark is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver who struck a Reading officer on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:29 p.m. when a Reading officer was conducting a traffic stop near 326 Lowell St. at Willow Street when the officer was struck by a pickup truck’s side-view mirror.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital, and their injuries were not believed to be serious and was released.

Reading officer struck by a vehicle, police seeking public’s help locating driver (READING POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The truck is presumed to be a red, older model. Reading Police are asking residents of Lowell Street and Willow Street to check their personal surveillance footage if they have footage of the truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

