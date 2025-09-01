RAYNHAM, Mass. — The Raynham Fire Department extinguished flames that engulfed a van outside an industrial building.

According to Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita, on Sunday, around 5:31 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 95 Ryan Drive to reports of a fire.

Raynham Fire Department put out van fire outside industrial building (Raynham Fire Department)

Once Engine 3 and Engine 4 were on scene, crews found an unoccupied van in flames, alongside four pallets full of rubber mats and hydroseed material that were also engulfed.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames using deluge guns. As a result of the fire, power lines overhead were damaged.

“I would like to commend our Raynham firefighters for a quick, professional response, preventing the fire from causing additional property damage at the site,” Chief LaCivita said. “The fire was well-involved upon arrival. Due to the outstanding efforts of our firefighters, the fire was contained, and no one was injured while battling the blaze.”

Brewster Ambulance assisted by responding to two unrelated medical calls that happened elsewhere at the time of the fire.

Additionally, the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant responded to the scene to repair the power lines. The incident resulted in a temporary power outage along Route 138 from the Easton town line to Interstate 495.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

