Randolph man charged with multiple firearm offenses following drug bust

BOSTON — Around 8:40 AM on Wednesday, February 12, officers enacted a search warrant in the area of 880 Cummins Highway.

Upon arrival, officers knocked and alerted the residents of their presence but no one answered. Officers could hear movement within the building until finally, someone answered the door.

Officers outside the building found a discarded handgun, a loaded Glock 37, in a bucket, which upon further investigation determined that the individual had discarded the gun when the officers arrived.

Officers then found a Diamondback Rifle with an obliterated serial number that was loaded with twenty rounds in the magazine, a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 with one round in the chamber and twelve rounds in the magazine, a Glock 19 with a magazine capable of holding thirty-one rounds, and a laser sight firearm attachment.

Additionally, 449 grams of cocaine, 134 grams of crack, and 61 grams of fentanyl were later discovered as well.

The individual, 29-year-old Sean Brown of Randolph, was placed under arrest and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Offense

Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm 2nd Offense

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Brown was arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

