Randolph man arrested, allegedly stabbed food delivery driver during road rage incident in Back Bay

BOSTON — A Randolph man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people in a fit of road rage in Boston’s Back Bay on Tuesday night.

Boston police say a man and a passenger were delivering food to a residence on Beacon Street after 10:00 p.m. when they parked in front of a car.

The pair reportedly moved their car after the other driver beeped his horn but the suspect continued to follow them and tried to hit their car, according to Boston police.

When both cars came to a red light, the suspect, who police identify as 45-year-old Byron Alexander of Randolph, allegedly exit his vehicle and attacked the victim, stabbing him several times.

Alexander allegedly drove off but was located by Massachusetts State Police on I-93 south near the Freeport Street ramp.

The stabbing victim was found on Huntington Avenue with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alexander is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

