Randolph detective follows water trail to find missing nonverbal child safe

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A missing 6-year-old nonverbal child was found safe after detectives followed a trail of water that led them to an unoccupied home.

On Monday, July 27, at approximately 11:57 a.m., Randolph police responded to a report of a missing nonverbal and non-responsive child who was last seen on Bittersweet Lane.

Authorities launched a large-scale search, and during a neighborhood canvas, Detective Trevor Clark noticed water running down a driveway on the same street where the child was last seen.

He followed the trail to an unoccupied home, where he found the child safe inside.

Police said the child had turned on a sink, causing it to overflow. The child appeared uninjured.

“First, I’d like to commend Detective Trevor Clark, whose keen observation skills helped locate this child safely and quickly,” said Chief Anthony Marag. “We’re all very relieved this story had a very happy ending.”

“On behalf of the Randolph Police Department and our community, I’d also like to thank our mutual aid partners for their lightning-fast response,” Chief Marag said.

“Their help is very much appreciated by the entire Randolph community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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