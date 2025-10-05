Ramps on I-90 Eastbound and I-95 Northbound reopen after temp. closure due to tractor-trailer crash

WESTON, Mass. — After temporary closures earlier this afternoon, MassDOT announced that I-90 eastbound and I-95 northbound at exit 123 in Weston have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash.
The closures were expected to last several hours; however, all lanes reopened nearly an hour later.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or the details surrounding the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
