Ramps on I-90 Eastbound and I-95 Northbound reopen after temp. closure due to tractor-trailer crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
WESTON, Mass. — After temporary closures earlier this afternoon, MassDOT announced that I-90 eastbound and I-95 northbound at exit 123 in Weston have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash.

The closures were expected to last several hours; however, all lanes reopened nearly an hour later.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or the details surrounding the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

