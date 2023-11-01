‘Rainbow appearing after a storm’: Family of Maine teen shot in Lewiston gives update on recovery

BOSTON — A week after the shootings that killed 18 people and injured over a dozen others in Lewiston, Maine, the family of a teen shot at the local bowling alley says he is making steady progress as he recovers at a Boston hospital.

16-year-old Gavin Robitaille was one of several injured when shots ran out at Just-In-Time recreation last Wednesday evening. As he continues undergoing extensive care at Mass General for Children, Gavin’s family says they are taking solace in the support they’ve been given.

“Since last Wednesday’s horrific mass shooting, our family has been tested in ways we never imagined. Yet, despite these incredibly difficult circumstances, we have found great comfort through the acts of kindness of so many – actions spanning well beyond the borders of Lewiston and Auburn. We are so very grateful to those who have listened, offered a kind word and empathized,” the Robitaille family said in a statement. “We know we are not alone, and certainly we count ourselves extremely fortunate that our son Gavin’s prognosis is positive. Of course, we know many other families are mourning at this time, and to each who experienced loss, we send our thoughts and prayers every day.”

The family also expressed their thanks to the first responders and medical staff who helped their son’s life.

“Our family also wishes to thank all the first responders who helped save our son’s life and the lives of so many others. Gavin is under incredible medical care, and we are so thankful to the amazing medical team at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston who helped stabilize Gavin, as well as Mass General for Children in Boston, where we continue to receive outstanding care,” the statement reads.

The pitcher has already undergone three surgeries and is expecting more procedures to repair his shattered arm and to mend the muscle and nerve damage, according to a post on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your generosity, compassion, friendship and warmth. We know the road ahead will be difficult, but, like a rainbow appearing after a storm, Gavin’s optimism continues to lift us all up – a reminder of how resilient young people can be,” the family said.

The shooter, Robert Card, was found dead inside a trailer in an overflow parking lot by the Maine Recycling Facility on Friday night. One week after the deadly mass shooting that rocked Lewiston and other communities in Maine, some celebrities helped to raise spirits by hyping up the two high schools set to clash in an emotional football game Wednesday night.

Those wishing to donate to the Robitaille family can do so by clicking this link.

