Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo leaves with back injury against Patriots, doubtful to return

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo was listed by the Raiders as doubtful to return in the second half. Brian Hoyer took his place.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell is the emergency quarterback should Hoyer also get injured.

Garoppolo played the entire first half as the Raiders took a 13-3 lead. He was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

