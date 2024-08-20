Raging blaze engulfs Duxbury home, prompting emergency response from several towns

DUXBURY, Mass. — A raging blaze tore through a home in Duxbury on Tuesday, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a building fire on Bay Avenue shortly before noon spotted heavy smoke in the distance and found flames engulfing the home, according to Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon.

All off-duty firefighters were recalled to the scene of the fire due to the intensity of the fire and several nearby departments assisted in the battle, Reardon said.

“We had heavy fire conditions throughout the house, we called mutual aid in from several towns and struck a second alarm,” Reardon told reporters at the scene.

Photos shared by the department showed the inferno ripping through the two-and-a-half-story, wood-frame home as firefighters doused it with water.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Duxbury fire (Duxbury Fire PIO)

Nobody was home when the fire started but Reardon noted one firefighter had to be evaluated for minor injuries.

Reardon said the “remote” location of the home hindered his department’s initial response.

“Luckily we worked with multiple other towns,” Reardon explained. “We were able to do a good job knocking this down.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Duxbury Fire Department with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Reardon deemed the home a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group