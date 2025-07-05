Rafaela homers as Red Sox rout Nationals 10-3 for 10,000th win in franchise history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered, Walker Buehler earned his first road victory since April 26, and the Boston Red Sox routed the Washington Nationals 10-3 to earn the 10,000th victory in franchise history Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez had three hits for Boston (45-45), which has won five of seven. The Red Sox are the second American League franchise to reach 10,000 victories, joining the New York Yankees.

Daylen Lile extended his hitting streak to 12 games for Washington (37-52), which is tied for a season-high 15 games under .500. The Nationals fell to 18-27 at home, the third-worst record in the majors behind Colorado and the Athletics.

Just as they did in Friday’s 11-2 victory over Washington, the Red Sox broke it open with a seven-run inning. Roman Anthony made it 3-0 in the third with an RBI single, and four batters later Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (5-9) misplayed Abraham Toro’s grounder to allow Duran to score, and Rafaela hit the next pitch into the seats in left field to make it 8-0. Gonzalez tacked on a two-out RBI single to finish the outburst.

Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder had RBI doubles in the first to open the scoring.

Buehler (6-6) allowed three runs — two earned — in five-plus innings. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in six lifetime appearances against Washington.

Parker tied a career-high with nine runs allowed, though only four were earned. He gave up 10 hits and struck out four in six innings.

Key moment

Parker’s third-inning error led to four unearned runs, expanding Boston’s lead from 5-0 to 9-0.

Key stat

Washington has allowed at least 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time since April 13-14.

Up next

Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (8-4, 2.34 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 4.50 in six starts at three minor league levels) will be called up to make his major league debut for Washington.

