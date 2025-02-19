Race organizers reveal new medal for 2025 Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Race organizers on Wednesday revealed a new medal for the 2025 Boston Marathon.

The Boston Athletic Association showed off the shiny new medal in video posts on social media, including on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“New medal unlocked,” the posts read.

The 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America will take place on the 250th anniversary of Patriots Day, on Monday, April 21.

More information about the race can be found on the Boston Athletic Association website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

