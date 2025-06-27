Quincy man gets prison time after being convicted of aggravated child rape

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Quincy man has been sentenced to more than two decades in state prison after being convicted of aggravated rape of a child, the district attorney said Friday.

Andrew Amado, 44, was convicted in Fall River Superior Court on Thursday of aggravated rape of a child with a 5-year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

Amado was sentenced on Thursday afternoon to serve 34 to 40 years in state prison.

The case stems from Amado’s conduct between December 2014 and October 2018 against a young child within his family, Quinn said.

Some of the acts against the child were recorded, Quinn said. Additionally, Amado forced the victim to consume Amado’s bodily fluids.

“The defendant engaged in utterly depraved conduct... against a very young member of his own family. The lengthy sentence imposed by the Court is entirely appropriate,” Quinn said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

