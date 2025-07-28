Quincy man facing charges after allegedly shooting at pregnant woman during road rage incident

BSOTON — A Quincy man is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting at a pregnant woman on Boston’s southeast expressway in a fit of road rage earlier this month.

On July 1, a woman and her boyfriend arrived at the South Boston police barracks and told officers they were driving northbound on Route 9 when a pickup truck began operating aggressively and nearly hit their vehicle.

The woman, who was five months pregnant at the time, sounded her horn. The driver of the truck then abruptly stopped, exited and car hire and fired a gun at their victim’s vehicle, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

He then re-entered his truck and drove away, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday.

The male passenger gave troopers cell phone video of the suspect’s vehicle where investigators could see a distinctive “Alltown Construction” decal in the rear window of the truck.

The DA’s office says MPS troopers searched the truck’s license plate, which returned a red Ford F-350 registered to Alltown Construction in Quincy. Police were able to trace the address back to 33-year-old Michael Bragel.

The victims were able to identify Bragel as the man who fired at them. Troopers obtained a criminal warrant against Bragel on July 14.

“The conduct described here—firing a gun on one of the busiest roads in the state at one of the busiest times of the day—is extraordinarily reckless, endangering both of these victims and every other motorist in the area. I’m thankful that these two victims, despite finding themselves in a terrifying situation, had the composure to obtain video evidence that led directly to this defendant being identified and charged,” Hayden said.

Bragel was charged in South Boston BMC with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), two counts of assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery attempt with a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Bragel is scheduled to be back in court on August 28.

