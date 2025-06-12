Quincy man accused of breaking into Lululemon store in Boston, stealing $2,331 in merchandise

BOSTON — A Quincy man is accused of breaking into a Lululemon store on Boylston Street in Boston and stealing $2,331 in merchandise on Thursday morning, police said.

David Tracy, 42, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering – daytime, possessing a Class E substance, threat to commit a crime and resisting arrest, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

At about 8:06 a.m. Thursday, Boston Police officers responded to the area of 776 Boylston St. for a report of a larceny in progress at Lululemon.

Officers had a description of the suspect, who allegedly entered the store prior to the store opening and stole merchandise, police said.

A sergeant responding to the scene found a man matching the suspect’s description fleeing down an alley off of 780 Boylston St., police said.

A nearby detail officer helped arrest Tracy, who was placed into handcuffs.

Police said 26 items were recovered from Tracy. The merchandise is valued at approximately $2,331.

During a search incident to arrest, officers also recovered 11 non-prescription pills, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

