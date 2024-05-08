‘Put the phone down’: Officials urge safe driving as Maine sees increase in traffic-related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine — Put the phone down.

That is one message from Maine transportation officials, who are urging drivers to “Drive smart” as the state is seeing an increase in traffic-related deaths to date this year compared to 2023.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 42 fatalities on Maine roads to date this year, up from 29 fatalities seen during the same time period in 2023, officials said Wednesday.

“All these tragic deaths could have been prevented, sparing grief and heartache for their loved ones left behind,” Maine Bureau of Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart said in a statement. “These are not merely numbers; these are real people with friends and families that will miss them forever.”

Stewart issued the public safety alert as local communities are expecting increased road traffic for graduation ceremonies, outside gatherings, Memorial Day celebrations, and trips to the beach or mountains.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day kicks off “the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” when fatal crashes are likely to happen on local roadways, Stewart said.

“With warmer temperatures, graduation ceremonies, and Memorial Day right around the corner, the Bureau reminds you that bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists are harder to see, despite the increased daylight. These are our most vulnerable road users,” Stewart said.

Preliminary data for 2023 shows that 16 motorcycle riders were killed and 20 pedestrians were killed in Maine.

Officials are asking motorists to “Share the road” and watch for motorcyclists.

“Take a second to take a second look. It might just save a life,” Stewart said.

Meanwhile, teen drivers accounted for 9 percent of Maine’s motor vehicle crashes and 9 percent of motor vehicle fatalities in 2023.

More young drivers are likely to be sharing the road this summer with summer vacation, summer jobs, and new learners on permits, according to officials. Stewart is asking asking parents to spend time behind the wheel with their young driver, set limits, and “impress upon them the importance of safe driving habits.”

“Model safe driving habits yourselves because they are watching you,” Stewart said.

Maine officials offered the following tips for all road users:

• If you plan ahead and leave extra time to get where you are going, you’ll have no need to speed.

• Buckle up. Seat belts are designed to work together with your airbags and keep you inside the vehicle, surrounded by those airbags, in the event you are involved in a crash.

• Be sure children are secured in a car seat or a seatbelt suitable for their size.

• Watch for animals, children, bikers, and walkers.

• Pedestrians walk against traffic and bicyclists ride with traffic.

• When walking or biking, wear bright reflective clothing. Be sure you can see and hear traffic and be sure that they can see you.

• Watch for motorcycles, which can be hard to see and because of their size and harder to judge their distance from you. Nationally, motorists making left turns result in motorcycle crashes that account for 36 percent of all motorcycle fatalities.

• Drive sober and alert. Prescription medications, cannabis, alcohol, or any combination of those can result in impaired driving. If you see someone that you suspect of driving impaired, call 911.

• Put the phone down and resist the urge to make that call, check that text or e-mail message. It’s not legal even at red lights or stop signs. That message can wait for you to stop in a safe place.

• Never leave children or other passengers unattended in or around vehicles. A vehicle becomes hot very quickly and it’s dangerous to play in or around vehicles.

For more information on safe driving, visit the state’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

