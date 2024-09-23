Pursuit ends when 3 juveniles crash stolen car into South Shore fire station, police say

KINGSTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three juveniles crashed a stolen car into the Kingston Fire Department during an attempt to evade police early Monday morning, authorities said.

A Kingston resident called 911 just after 1 a.m. and reported that three masked individuals, possibly armed with knives and firearms, had threatened to assault them and were heading to another home on Nottingham Drive to assault someone else, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Officers responding to the home in question spotted the individuals changing their clothes in a vehicle near the caller’s home. When an officer attempted a motor vehicle stop, police said the vehicle fled.

A subsequent pursuit that lasted two minutes and spanned two miles ended when the vehicle veered off the side of Route 27 and careened into Station One of the fire department at 105 Pembroke Street, causing extensive damage, according to police.

In a statement, the police department said,” The vehicle struck the fire station in such a way that it severely damaged the generator and portions of the building. Power was temporarily lost in the area and powerlines overhead caught fire.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was unlicensed and had stolen a white Mercedes sedan from a family member. They were taken into custody and hospitalized for the treatment of minor injuries.

Police aren’t releasing the names of those involved in the pursuit and crash because the operator of the vehicle and two other suspects are all juveniles. They are expected to face various motor vehicle and assault charges.

The road was closed for hours after the crash and Eversource was called to the scene to ensure the area was safe. Full operations at the fire department have since been restored.

There were no serious injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

