Public’s help sought finding missing Roxbury teen

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teen who went missing from Roxbury two weeks ago.

13-year-old Isaiah Krasnecky is described as a 5′4″, 140lb white male with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Athelwood Street on the evening of September 13 wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and a gold necklace.

Boston Police say Krasnecky has ties to the Springfield area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to B-3 Detectives at 617-343-2285.

