Public hearing set after Boston Mayor Wu reveals new plans for troubled Mass & Cass corridor

BOSTON — A public meeting will be held on Thursday night to discuss the future of the troubled Mass and Cass corridor after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a new strategy to tackle homelessness and drug use.

Wu’s plan aims to address the persistent problems of open drug use, rising crime, and streets being littered with discarded needles, strewn trash, and feces on sidewalks and the front steps of homes and businesses.

The Boston Police Department has reported 467 drug arrests in the area in 2025, marking an 85% increase from last year.

Mass and Cass safety concerns

Wu released a memo on Wednesday outlining her approach, which includes adding dozens of new police officers to patrol the area. The plan also focuses on connecting individuals with substance use treatment and recovery programs.

In addition to increasing police presence, the city plans to reduce a program that distributes needles, while ensuring needle cleanup efforts in parks and schools occur daily.

The meeting at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Mass Ave is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

