Public asked to check home surveillance cameras to help with Sharon homicide investigation

SHARON, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help after a man was found dead inside a Sharon home on Friday.

62-year-old Brad Larson was found by a relative suffering from serious injuries in his home on 78 Deerfield Road, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Sharon Police Chief Stephen M. Coffey. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency crews.

Officers are asking residents in the Hampton Road area for video surveillance between 8 p.m. on November 1 and 7 p.m. on November 2. Anyone with video from a home, car, or other device that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Sharon Detectives at 781-784-1587.

Law enforcement officials say they “have made substantial progress in the investigation.”

Neighbors and friends of Brad Larson are in shock that he was killed.

Larson was well-liked and highly regarded in Sharon. Neighbors tell Boston 25 that he was a past president of the town’s historical society. They posted a tribute on social media. Friends there can’t believe he’s gone.

“I was completely floored just couldn’t believe the news,” said Paul Lauenstein, who is a board member of the Sharon Historical Society and a friend of Larson.

Neighbors say Larson loved the outdoors and was devoted to his teenage son who lived with him part-time.

No arrests have been made in connection with Larson’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

