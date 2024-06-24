Providence, R.I. man sentenced to prison for child molestation and sexual assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Providence man has been sentenced to state prison for sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 14 and one girl under the age of 18 in 2023.

Brian Watson, 34, was sentenced by Providence County Superior Court Magistrate John F. McBurney III to 40 years with 12 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, and a 28-year suspended sentence with 40 years of probation, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday.

Watson is also required to register as a sex offender for life and attend sex offender counseling. McBurney issued a no contact order between Watson and his victims.

Watson waived indictment in two cases, and entered a plea of nolo contendere to two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of sexual assault.

“I commend the incredible bravery of these victims in fighting through their pain and coming forward to hold this defendant accountable,” Neronha said in a statement. “While no punishment can reverse the pain this defendant has caused, I hope this disposition provides a measure of comfort to the victims and their families. Additionally, I want to thank the Providence Police Department for their commitment to delivering justice in this case and many others.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, the state was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between Aug. 1, 2023, and Nov. 27, 2023, Watson molested two female victims under the age of 14, who were known to him, at a residence in Providence, Neronha said.

Additionally, on or around March 3, 2023, Watson had sexual contact with the third victim, who was under the age of 18 and known to him, at a hotel in Cranston, Neronha said.

Providence and Cranston Police began investigating Watson after the youngest of the three victims disclosed the assault to a mandatory reporter at her school.

“I would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office and our hard-working detectives for the successful investigation and prosecution of this offender, and I am thankful for the victims for their bravery in making that possible,” Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez Jr. said in a statement. “These cases are never easy on the victims’ families and it is the Providence Police Department’s hope that this sentencing will help in the healing process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

