BOSTON — Protestors gathered at South Station Tuesday evening as President Joe Biden’s motorcade drove by blocking off several streets including a stretch of Atlantic Ave and Summer Street.

President Biden stopped in the Back Bay for his first fundraising event and is set to attend a second event in the Seaport which is set to get underway around 7:30 p.m.

Nearly 100 pro-Palestinian protesters criticizing Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza saying the President has lost their vote.

Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid President Biden’s visits in Boston

Some say the only chance he has of winning it back is to defund what they call the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

Organizers with the Boston Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Boston Coalition for Palestine say their stance remains that President Biden is not welcome here in Boston.

Boston Police say commuters should brace for traffic delays in the heart of the city and Logan Airport in the coming hours.

Biden is expected to depart Boston shortly after 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

